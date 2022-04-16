Bunnyville Returns to the Detroit Zoo April 15-16

ROYAL OAK, MI (WXYZ) — One of the Detroit Zoo’s most popular events is hopping back into town with two days of “egg-citing” family fun this spring.

Presented by Meijer, Bunnyville will be hosted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 15-16. Included with regular Zoo admission, guests of all ages can look forward to “ed-zoo-cation stations,” habitat chats, spring-themed animal enrichments, complimentary bunny ears, live entertainment and exclusive photo opportunities.

Returning this year is the fan-favorite Golden Egg Hunt, sponsored by Kinder Joy. During the hunt, children can search for one of 150 eggs hidden throughout the Zoo each day. One egg per visitor group may be redeemed for one prize. Those who can’t wait for the festivities to begin can get an early start on the fun by taking this “egg-citing” quiz from Kinder Joy that enters guests for a chance to win a one-year family membership to the Detroit Zoo.

Bunnyville is also dedicated to helping those in need. Those who join in on the fun are encouraged to bring canned goods for donation to Gleaners Community Food Bank, while the Detroit Zoological Society (DZS) will donate a portion of the weekend’s ticket sales directly to Gleaners. To learn more, visit detroitzoo.org.