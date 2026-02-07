Busch’s bakery gearing up for new 'Curate Your Own Dessert Flight' event

SOUTHFIELD, MI (WXYZ) — Valentine's Day is just around the corner. If you're still looking for the perfect sweet treats for that special someone, Busch's Fresh Food Market has you covered.

Busch’s bakery will be hosting a new Curate Your Own Dessert Flight event in stores on Friday, Feb. 13 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sat., Feb 14 from 11a.m. to 3 p.m., where specialists will help guests create the perfect assortment of petite fours, truffles and chocolate-dipped berries.

Busch's Fresh Food Market is also offering a limited edition "Better Together Box" charcuterie pack for two.

To learn more about the market and its special offers, visit https://www.buschs.com/