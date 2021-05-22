Busch's Fresh Food Market shares recipe for power packed spring salad

(WXYZ) — Eating healthy doesn't have to be a sacrifice of flavor.

In fact, with the right ingredients and a few seasonings your dish can still pack a punch.

Chef Rebecca Wauldron of Busch's Fresh Food Market shares recipe for power packed spring vegetable & farro salad. It's posted below. Enjoy!

Spring Vegetable & Farro Salad

(Serves 6)

Ingredients:

1 cup dried whole grain farro (whole barley may be substituted)

1 quart vegetable stock or water

6-8 ounces fresh Asparagus, ends trimmed and cut into bite sized pieces.

6-8 ounces sugar snap peas, strings removed and sliced diagonally in half

1 bunch Lacinato Kale (also called dinosaur kale), stems removed and chopped

Sea Salt & Ground Black Pepper

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon Dijon Mustard

1 clove garlic, minced

3-4 tablespoons Extra Virgin Olive Oil

3-4 tablespoons chopped fresh dill

3-4 scallions, minced

½ cup crumbled feta cheese

Directions:

1. Combine the vegetable stock (or water) in a saucepan with the farro and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to a simmer, and cook the farro until it is tender, about thirty minutes. Add water if necessary during the cooking process to keep the farro covered as it cooks. Drain any remaining liquid from the farro and place it in a large bowl.

2. Fill the empty saucepan with water and bring it to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat slightly, add the asparagus and snap peas, cover, and simmer for about two minutes. Drain the vegetables and immediately rinse under cold water. Add the blanched vegetables, along with the chopped kale, to the bowl with the cooked farro.

3. Combine the lemon juice, Dijon Mustard, garlic, olive oil, and salt and pepper to taste in a bowl. Whisk to combine and pour over the farro and vegetables.

4. Add the dill, scallions, and feta to the bowl with the farro and vegetables. Toss to combine and serve.

