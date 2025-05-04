Cafe Cortina gearing up for Festa Della Mamma 2025

FARMINGTON HILLS, MICH (WXYZ) — Café Cortina is a culinary destination in Farmington Hills where authentic regional Italian cooking meets genuine European hospitality.

Owned and operated by the Tonon family, Café Cortina has been a beacon of tradition, quality, and exceptional dining experiences. Chef Ernesto Antopia continues to innovate with a 'garden to table' approach, sourcing fresh ingredients for our renowned Italian dishes from our seasonal on-site garden located behind the restaurant. Café Cortina is a sought-after venue for hosting events, weddings and celebrations blending Italian vineyard charm with exceptional food, service and attention to every detail.

To see the menu and/or to make your reservation, visit cafecortina.com