DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — Families can mark their calendars for an exciting series of events at Campus Martius Park, happening every third Sunday starting June 16 and also Oct. 6.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., attendees can enjoy a fantastic array of themed entertainment and hands-on activities. They can dive into Sprout and Shout: A Go Green Gardening Adventure, bask in the Summer Fun Carnival, groove at the Back to School Bash, revel in the Pumpkin Spice Fest and then wrap up with Halloween thrills featuring Thriller (40th Anniversary) dance lessons and a spooktacular movie.

Campus Kids Day promises hours of joy for folks of all ages.

Schedule of events:

-August 18: Back to School Bash – Entertainment includes music from DJ Invisible, plus make & take bracelets, a book giveaway, lawn games and youth performers.

-September 15: Lil Pumpkin Patch – Offers make & take projects, including pumpkin decorating and a fall craft, corn patch inflatables, lawn games and more.

-October 6: Halloween Spooktacular and Costume Contest – Featuring Thriller (40th Anniversary) dance lessons, a costume contest, face painting, clowns, make & take sandwich cookie spiders and paper bag monster puppets, a pumpkin bounce house, lawn games and more.