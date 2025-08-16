Campus Kids Days returns to Campus Martius Park on Sunday, Aug. 17th

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The school year is near, but summer fun isn’t over yet.

Downtown Detroit Partnership’s Campus Kids Days returns to Campus Martius Park (800 Woodward Ave.) from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Downtown Detroit on Sunday, Aug. 17, for a Back to School Bash filled with free activities, giveaways and hands-on fun for the whole family. This will include a bounce house, free airbrush tattoos, giant UNO, lawn games and complimentary Faygo floats (while supplies last). Corewell Health team members will also be on hand for health and wellness instruction.

For more information on Campus Kids Days and upcoming events, visit downtowndetroit.org/events/.