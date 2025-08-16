Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
About UsSeen On 7

Actions

Campus Kids Days returns to Campus Martius Park on Sunday, Aug. 17th

Campus Martius 1.jpeg
DDP
Campus Kids Days is one of the Downtown Detroit Partnership’s signature summer programs, designed to bring families together through fun, wellness and learning in the heart of the city.
Campus Martius 1.jpeg
Campus Martius 2.jpeg
Campus Martius.jpeg
Posted

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The school year is near, but summer fun isn’t over yet.

Downtown Detroit Partnership’s Campus Kids Days returns to Campus Martius Park (800 Woodward Ave.) from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Downtown Detroit on Sunday, Aug. 17, for a Back to School Bash filled with free activities, giveaways and hands-on fun for the whole family. This will include a bounce house, free airbrush tattoos, giant UNO, lawn games and complimentary Faygo floats (while supplies last). Corewell Health team members will also be on hand for health and wellness instruction.

For more information on Campus Kids Days and upcoming events, visit downtowndetroit.org/events/.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Everything you need to know for back to school. Watch 7 News Detroit this Morning!