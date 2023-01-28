Watch Now
About UsSeen On 7

Actions

Canterbury Village hosting Michigan Made Market Jan. 28 & 29

Canterbury Village Winter Market.jpg
Canterbury Village
Canterbury Village is home to more than a dozen specialty shops, event space and host to year-round attractions and entertainment in Oakland County.
Canterbury Village Winter Market.jpg
Canterbury Village.png
Posted at 4:16 AM, Jan 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-28 04:20:32-05

LAKE ORION, Mich (WXYZ) — Canterbury Village, a designated Michigan historical landmark that is home to more than a dozen specialty shops, event space and host to year-round attractions and entertainment in Oakland County, is proud to announce its initial 2023 event schedule, including marking its 30th anniversary, with a lineup of new and returning events and activities for 2023.

Some of the new events and attractions for 2023, include:

· A new entertainment area where families can interact with a variety of animals and fun fall play items -- set to open Fall, 2023;
· New and improved Taco Fest -- June 23-25;
· Two-day Cosplay convention -- August 12 and 13;
· Hard Cider Festival – Sept. 16 and 17;

Many of the fan favorites will also be returning this year, including:

· Michigan Birthday Weekend: Jan. 28-29
· Leprechaun Days: March 11-12
· Canterbury Eggstravaganza: April 1-2, 7-8
· Dino & Dragon Stroll: May 20-21, 27-28
· Canterbury Medieval Fest: June 3-4, 10-11
· Halloween Stroll: Oct. 6-29 (select dates)
· Holiday Stroll: Nov. 22 – Dec. 23 (select dates)

More specific details to come regarding these and other events throughout the year. Visit www.CanterburyVillage.com for the most up-to-date event schedule information.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!