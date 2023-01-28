Canterbury Village hosting Michigan Made Market Jan. 28 & 29

LAKE ORION, Mich (WXYZ) — Canterbury Village, a designated Michigan historical landmark that is home to more than a dozen specialty shops, event space and host to year-round attractions and entertainment in Oakland County, is proud to announce its initial 2023 event schedule, including marking its 30th anniversary, with a lineup of new and returning events and activities for 2023.

Some of the new events and attractions for 2023, include:

· A new entertainment area where families can interact with a variety of animals and fun fall play items -- set to open Fall, 2023;

· New and improved Taco Fest -- June 23-25;

· Two-day Cosplay convention -- August 12 and 13;

· Hard Cider Festival – Sept. 16 and 17;

Many of the fan favorites will also be returning this year, including:

· Michigan Birthday Weekend: Jan. 28-29

· Leprechaun Days: March 11-12

· Canterbury Eggstravaganza: April 1-2, 7-8

· Dino & Dragon Stroll: May 20-21, 27-28

· Canterbury Medieval Fest: June 3-4, 10-11

· Halloween Stroll: Oct. 6-29 (select dates)

· Holiday Stroll: Nov. 22 – Dec. 23 (select dates)

More specific details to come regarding these and other events throughout the year. Visit www.CanterburyVillage.com for the most up-to-date event schedule information.