LAKE ORION, MI (WXYZ) — Canterbury Village is a perfect setting for the annual Medieval Faire.

The walk through outdoor adventure and experience includes musicians, minstrels, Jesters, fire breathers and more, all set against the backdrop of a Medieval Castle. Guests can also enjoy an ice-cold drink, a pint of ale or mead, and a bite to eat, like a Turkey Leg, at the Clansman Gaelic Pub.

For hours and ticket information, visit https://www.canterburyvillage.com/event/cv-medieval-faire/