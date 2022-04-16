Cantoro Italian Market & Trattoria wants to be your Easter go to

PLYMOUTH, MICH (WXYZ) — Easter is Sunday and whether you are celebrating tomorrow, or Orthodox Easter for some religions a week later, Cantoro Italian Market and Trattoria Italian Market in Plymouth can help you with your Easter bread, chocolates and show you how to make Easter dishes and plate them so they look gorgeous!

Cantoro Italian Market & Trattoria is inspired by the famous Italian markets in Rome, Venice and Palermo. Throughout the year, owners Michael and John Fallone travel to their father Mario’s Italian birthplace in search of the best food and wines to bring back to Cantoro. To learn more, visit www.cantoromarket.com.

Cantoro Leg of Lamb

Serves 8

1 quart chicken stock

2 cups dry white wine

1 tablespoon toasted ground coriander seed

2 tablespoons ground juniper berries

2 tablespoons fresh rosemary

2 tablespoons thyme leaves

1 tablespoon whole black peppercorns

2 onions

15 garlic cloves (peeled and lightly smashed seeded and quartered)

5 pounds semi-boneless leg of lamb (tied)

Sea salt and freshly ground pepper

1. Preheat the oven to 425°. Marinade lamb with thyme, rosemary, ground juniper berries and ground toasted coriander. In a roasting pan large enough to hold lamb, Add the onions and garlic to roasting pan and roast in an even layer. whisk the chicken stock with the wine and deglaze pan. Season the lamb all over with salt and pepper and place it in the roasting pan, fat side up.

2. Braise the lamb, uncovered, for 45 minutes until it just starts to brown. Reduce the oven temperature to 325° and braise for about 2 hours and 30 minutes longer, until the meat is nicely browned and starting to pull away from the bone. Transfer the lamb to a carving board and let stand for 10 minutes.

3. Strain the braising liquid into a medium saucepan and skim off the fat. Boil the liquid until slightly reduced, about 10 minutes. Season the jus with salt and pepper; keep warm.

4. Cut the strings off of the lamb and carve the meat into 1/2-inch-thick slices. Arrange the lamb on a layer of spiced yogurt in a large, deep platter. Drizzle the jus over the lamb, and serve.

Spiced Yogurt

2 cups plain Greek yogurt

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 cup packed cilantro leaves

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon ground coriander

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Place all ingredients in bowl and mix until well combined season with salt and pepper to taste.

Warm Farro Salad with Stracciatella and Hot Honey Vinaigrette

2 cups Farro

4 Red bell peppers, halved and stemmed

1 cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

4 tbsp honey

4 tbsp warm water

4 tbsp Red Wine Vinegar

1 tsp crushed red chili flakes

8 Scallions sliced

2 large handfuls Arugula

8-10 Radishes sliced thin on a mandolin

4 tbsp minced Chives

3/4 cup Stracciatella Cheese