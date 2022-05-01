Cantoro's Italian Market & Trattoria gears for Mother's Day brunch.

PLYMOUTH, MICH (WXYZ) — Cantoro Italian Market is gearing up for Mother's Day brunch.

The business, which has three locations in metro Detroit, is sharing one recipe it's sure moms will love. It's posted below. To find a location near you or to learn more about Cantoro Market, visit www.cantoromarket.com.

Cantoro Italian Market & Trattoria Capicolla, Asparagus, sundried Tomato, and ricotta frittata

Serves 4-6 people

- 2 tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil

- 1/2 -3/4 cup diced Capicolla (cured pork shoulder) can be substituted for bacon, ham, or desired deli meats

3-4 Asparagus Spears diced

1/4 julienned red onion

1/4 cup julienned Sundried Tomatoes

8 Large eggs

1/4 cup Ricotta

Dash of fresh Nutmeg

1-2 tbsp freshly grated parmesan cheese

Scallions to garnish

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F

2.In a mixing bowl add eggs, nutmeg, grated parmesan, sundried tomatoes and salt and pepper, whisk until well combined. Set aside.

3.In a 10- inch oven safe skillet/pan add extra virgin Olive oil, Capicolla, and red onion, cook until golden brown stirring often to prevent sticking and burning.

4.Add egg mixture to bowl and stir gently to combine all ingredients, add small dollops of ricotta across pan

5.Place pan in pre-heated oven and bake for about 20 minutes or until eggs have nearly set. (frittata will continue to cook for a few minutes after removed from oven)

6.Let cool, slice to desired shape and size, garnish with sliced scallions, serve and enjoy!