Capuchin Soup Kitchen offering pre-cooked Thanksgiving meal packages

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The Capuchin Soup Kitchen is offering pre-cooked Thanksgiving meal packages to help simplify your holiday preparations.

The deadline to order the meals is Monday, November 17, at noon. No exceptions. Prices range from $225 to $450. Pickups will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 26 between noon and 3 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the Soup Kitchen.

For more information or to place an order, call Alison Costello at 313-579-211, extension 2205 or visit https://www.cskdetroit.org/en/

