DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The Capuchin Soup Kitchen (4390 Conner) is hosting its 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat event in Detroit on Saturday, October 26th.

The Halloween event is open to children ages 0-18. Adults must be present with children to participate. All are encouraged to come dressed in costume. This event is rain or shine, but may be moved indoors if weather is severe.

To learn more about Capuchin Soup Kitchen or to volunteer or donate, visit https://www.cskdetroit.org/