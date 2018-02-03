C.A.Y.A. SMOKEHOUSE GRILL shares recipe for Smoked Brisket Chili
6:10 AM, Feb 3, 2018
Share Article
WOLVERINE LAKE, MICH (WXYZ) - C.A.Y.A. SMOKEHOUSE GRILL is a casual smokehouse bistro and it's ready to take your Super Bowl Catering order with all its great menu features along with a special menu for a great party. The restaurant is located at 1403 S. Commerce Road, Wolverine Lake, Michigan 48390.
In large pot cook the onions, peppers, garlic and jalepeno. Cook until just tender. About 5 minutes. Add all dry spices and mix well. Add diced tomatoes and V-8. Simmer until thickened about half an hour. Add the beans and hot sauce. Add the meat of your choice. Cook for 10 more minutes. Cool in ice bath.
Share Article
Share Article
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.