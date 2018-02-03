C.A.Y.A. SMOKEHOUSE GRILL shares recipe for Smoked Brisket Chili

WOLVERINE LAKE, MICH (WXYZ) - C.A.Y.A. SMOKEHOUSE GRILL is a casual smokehouse bistro and it's ready to take your Super Bowl Catering order with all its great menu features along with a special menu for a great party. The restaurant is located at 1403 S. Commerce Road, Wolverine Lake, Michigan 48390.

To learn more, call (248) 438-6741 of visit http://cayagrill.com/

Smoked Brisket Chili

3 cups onions diced

2 cups green peppers diced

1 ea jalepeno fresh diced with seeds

1 ea red peppers diced

1 ea yellow peppers diced

1 tbl chopped fresh garlic

1 tbl oregano

1 tsp cumin ground

2 Tbl dark chili powder

1 Tbl blk pepper ground

¼ tsp crushed red pepper

1 tbl salt

1 Tbl sugar

1 cn 46 oz tomato juice

3 cn diced tomato

1 cn pinto beans strained and rinsed

1 cn kidney beans strained and rinsed

2 shots chalula

1 LB beef brisket, or the meat of your choice.

In large pot cook the onions, peppers, garlic and jalepeno. Cook until just tender. About 5 minutes. Add all dry spices and mix well. Add diced tomatoes and V-8. Simmer until thickened about half an hour. Add the beans and hot sauce. Add the meat of your choice. Cook for 10 more minutes. Cool in ice bath.



