Celebrate National Inventors' Day with inspiring Makerspaces

President Ronald Reagan proclaimed February 11, 1983, as the first National Inventors' Day in the United States in recognition of the enormous contribution inventors make to the nation and the world.



Inventors' Days had been established by other countries at that point and has been established by other countries since then, but not always on February 11. Each of those countries has chosen to do so on the birthday of an inventor or engineer celebrated by its nation.



In making Proclamation 5013, Reagan chose the anniversary of the birth of Thomas Alva Edison as National Inventors' Day in the US. Edison had been born on February 11, 1847, in Milan, Ohio.