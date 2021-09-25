Watch
Celebrate National Pancake Day on September 26th

You can get 58-cent short stacks of pancakes for IHOP’s anniversary
Posted at 5:59 AM, Sep 25, 2021
(WXYZ) — Busch’s Fresh Food Market shares new recipe to try in honor National Pancake Day, which will be celebrated on Sunday, September 26th. It's posted below. Enjoy.

Savory Corn, Bacon & Cheddar Pancakes

Serves 4-6

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

4-6 ounces bacon, diced

1 1/2 cups fresh corn kernels (from about 2 ears of corn)

1 jalapeno, minced (optional)

8-10 scallions, thinly sliced (reserve some for garnish)

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 cup (about 5 ounces) fine yellow cornmeal

1 cup (about 5 ounces) all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon Kosher Salt

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

2 tablespoons honey or maple syrup

2 large eggs

10 ounces (about 1 1/4 cup) cultured buttermilk

2 tablespoons vegetable oil, plus more for oiling pan or griddle

4 ounces cheddar cheese, cut into 1/4-inch cubes

Directions:

1. Heat butter, bacon, and 1 tablespoon water in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook, stirring, until water evaporates and bacon begins to crisp and brown, about 5 minutes. Add corn, increase heat to high, and cook, stirring, until tender and cooked through, about 2 minutes. Add jalapeño and half of the scallions and continue to sauté for an additional minute or so. Season with salt and pepper. Transfer mixture to a plate to cool slightly.

2. Combine cornmeal, flour, salt, baking powder, baking soda, honey, eggs, buttermilk, 2 tablespoons oil, half of corn/bacon mixture, and half of remaining scallions in a large bowl and stir and fold until no dry streaks of flour remain but batter is still lumpy. Fold in cheese cubes.

3. Heat griddle or large non-stick or cast iron skillet over medium-low heat for 5 minutes. Add a small amount of oil to the griddle and spread with a paper towel. Ladle 1/4 to 1/2 cup of batter onto the griddle, spreading it into an even circle. Repeat to fit as many pancakes as you can. Spread a 1 tablespoon-sized portion of the bacon/corn mixture on top of each pancake.

4. Cook undisturbed until edges of pancakes begin to set and bubbles start to break the top surface, about 1 1/2 to 2 minutes. Carefully flip the pancakes with a thin, flexible spatula and cook on second side until golden brown and completely set, about 2 minutes longer. Transfer to a wire rack set in a rimmed baking sheet in a warm oven while you cook the remaining pancakes. Serve, garnished with remaining scallions.

Serving Suggestions:

· Breakfast: Serve with eggs over easy or poached eggs.

· Lunch or Dinner: Serve as a side dish with grilled meat, seafood, or vegetables. Can be served as a main course with a mixed green salad.

NOTE:

For gluten free pancakes, you may substitute corn flour or a gluten free flour blend for the all purpose flour.

