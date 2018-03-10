Celebrate your St. Patrick's Day with some tasty new drinks

SOUTHFIELD, MICH (WXYZ) - Irish Coffee

- 1/2 oz Demerara Syrup

- Whipped Heavy Cream

- 1.5 oz Irish Whiskey

- 4 oz hot black coffee

- Demerara syrup = 2 parts demerara sugar to 1 part water heat to combine then chil.

- Pre-heat Irish Coffee glass or any heatproof glass with hot water. Dump water. Add irish whiskey, syrup and coffee to glass and lightly stir. Top with whipped Heavy Cream.

Maggie Hoffman's Gin Rocket

(shared with permission from One-Bottle Cocktail book - 2018)

1 fennel bulb with fronds

1/4 cup packed arugula leaves

3/4 ounces fresh lime juice

3/4 ounce 1:1 simple syrup

2 ounces gin

Garnish: lime wheel or arugula leaf

Using a mandoline or vegetable peeler, thinly slice enough of the fennel bulb to yielded 1/4 cup. Add a pinch of the fennel fronds to a cocktail shaker along with sliced fennel and arugula leaves. Add lime juice and simple syrup and muddle until the fennel is bruised. Add gin and fill with ice. Shake vigorously until chilled, about 12 seconds. Double-strain into a chilled coupe glass and garnish with lime wheel or arugula leaf.