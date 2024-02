DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — Since its founding in 1921, the Detroit Historical Society has been dedicated to ensuring that the history of our region is preserved so that current and future generations of metro Detroiters can better understand the people, places and events that helped shape our lives.

For hours, exhibit information, directions. etc., call (313) 833 -1805 or visit https://detroithistorical.org/detroit-historical-museum/plan-your-visit/general-information.