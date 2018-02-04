Celebrating Black History Month at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit is a leading institution dedicated to the African American experience. It's mission is to open minds and change lives through the exploration and celebration of African American history and culture.

The Wright Museum houses over 35,000 artifacts and archival materials and is home to the Blanche Coggin Underground Railroad Collection, Harriet Tubman Museum Collection, Coleman A. Young Collection and the Sheffield Collection, a repository of documents of the labor movement in Detroit.

To learn more about the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, visit https://thewright.org/