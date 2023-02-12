Celebrating Black History Month at The Detroit Historical Museum

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — The Detroit Historical Museum is located at 5401 Woodward Avenue in the city's Cultural Center Historic District in Midtown Detroit. It chronicles the history of the Detroit area from cobblestone streets, 19th century stores, the auto assembly line, toy trains, fur trading from the 18th century, and much more.

A new, multi-year project at the Detroit Historical Museum will celebrate the inspiring stories of Detroit's Black entrepreneurs — linking contemporary business owners to the pioneers who set their course in an exhilarating series of exhibits and public programming.

The Hustle is the Detroit Historical Society’s newest community engagement and exhibition project following in the footsteps of the award-winning Detroit67 project. Incorporating largescale photography by Detroit photographers, oral histories, museum exhibits and events, public programming, school tours and a resource summit, this program strives to serve the unsung community members whose contributions are not always recognized through programming,

exhibits and events.

Through The Hustle The Society will document the history of Black Detroit businesses who are the backbone of their neighborhoods Society CEO Elana Rugh says, “Our mission is to tell Detroit’s stories and why they matter. No story is too big, or too small for our museums and we often say our goal is that our visitors will see themselves somewhere in our halls or on our walls. The Hustle will do that in a way that no other project ever has, and we are excited to celebrate these stories in our museum.”

To learn more, visit the Detroit Historical Society and museum, visit https://detroithistorical.org/detroit-historical-museum/plan-your-visit/general-information