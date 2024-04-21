Celebrating Earth Day 2024 at The Dossin Great Lakes Museum

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — In partnership with Michigan State University's Science Festival, the Dossin Great Lakes Museum will host a free family day with activities centered around the natural habitat and human history of Belle Isle.

The Earth Day 2024 event will take place on Sunday, April 21, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Attendees will be able to explore the museum's newest exhibition 'Microplastics: Here, There, Everywhere.' They will also get to participate in crafts and activities related to the history of the Detroit River and its importance to both humans and animals.

All ages welcome. Admission is free with registration (https://1066.blackbaudhosting.com/1066/Earth-Day-2024)

The Dossin Great Lakes Museum is located on The Strand on Belle Isle Park along the Detroit River, in Detroit. To learn more, visit https://detroithistorical.org/dossin-great-lakes-museum/plan-your-visit/general-information