Watch Now
About UsSeen On 7

Actions

Celebrating Earth Day 2024 at The Dossin Great Lakes Museum

Earth2015.jpg
NASA
NASA camera on Deep Space Climate Observatory satellite returns photo of entire sunlit side of Earth from 1 million miles away
Earth2015.jpg
Dossin Museum 1.jpg
Posted at 4:56 AM, Apr 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-21 05:00:08-04

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — In partnership with Michigan State University's Science Festival, the Dossin Great Lakes Museum will host a free family day with activities centered around the natural habitat and human history of Belle Isle.

The Earth Day 2024 event will take place on Sunday, April 21, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Attendees will be able to explore the museum's newest exhibition 'Microplastics: Here, There, Everywhere.' They will also get to participate in crafts and activities related to the history of the Detroit River and its importance to both humans and animals. 

All ages welcome. Admission is free with registration (https://1066.blackbaudhosting.com/1066/Earth-Day-2024)

The Dossin Great Lakes Museum is located on The Strand on Belle Isle Park along the Detroit River, in Detroit. To learn more, visit https://detroithistorical.org/dossin-great-lakes-museum/plan-your-visit/general-information

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Make Your Voice Heard