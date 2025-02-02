Celebrating Groundhog Day at the Howell Nature Center

HOWELL, MICH (WXYZ) — You're invited to the Howell Nature Center (1005 Triangle Lake Rd) on Sunday, February 2, for Groundhog Day as Woody, Michigan’s official groundhog, makes her prediction live. Many believe that whether she sees her shadow or not will determine if we have six more weeks of winter or an early spring.

The day will start at 7:30 am with a free continental breakfast in the Pineview Lodge, some fun groundhog games, and educational sessions about groundhogs from the centers knowledgeable wildlife staff. There will also a Groundhog Day costume contest where you could win a $25 gift certificate to HNC.

Preregistration is required and can be done so at reservations@howellnaturecenter.org.