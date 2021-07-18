Celebrating July as National Ice Cream Month

(WXYZ) — As the temperatures continue to rise in July, Americans are celebrating National Ice Cream Month as a tasty way to cool off and enjoy the nation’s favorite frozen treat.

Former President Ronald Reagan designated July as National Ice Cream Month back in 1984. He then declared the third Sunday of the month as National Ice Cream Day.

Ways to celebrate the yummy holiday include hosting an ice cream party for your family and friends, trying as many new ice cream flavors as you can and/or pulling out your ice cream maker and inventing a new flavor.