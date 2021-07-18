Watch
About UsSeen On 7

Actions

Celebrating July as National Ice Cream Month

items.[0].image.alt
Uros Zunic
Generic image of ice cream
Ice cream spoon dessert treat
ice cream.png
Ice Cream Prices Rising
You Can Now Buy Honey And Cornbread Cookies Ice Cream
How To Make Fried Ice Cream In Your Air Fryer
Try These Dog-friendly Ice Cream Recipes
Posted at 2:23 AM, Jul 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-18 02:29:56-04

(WXYZ) — As the temperatures continue to rise in July, Americans are celebrating National Ice Cream Month as a tasty way to cool off and enjoy the nation’s favorite frozen treat.

Former President Ronald Reagan designated July as National Ice Cream Month back in 1984. He then declared the third Sunday of the month as National Ice Cream Day.

Ways to celebrate the yummy holiday include hosting an ice cream party for your family and friends, trying as many new ice cream flavors as you can and/or pulling out your ice cream maker and inventing a new flavor.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!