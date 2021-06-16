Celebrating National Fruits and Veggies Month with Blue Cross Blue Shield

(WXYZ) — June is National Fruits and Vegetables month Blue Cross Blue shield Michigan has a healthy and colorful summer dish to help celebrate.

Registered dietitian Shanthi Appelo joined 7 Action News to make roasted summer vegetables in pasta sauce.

For more healthy ideas, visit ahealthiermichigan.org.

Roasted Summer Vegetables Pasta Sauce – Serves 4

Ingredients

⦁ 5 Bell peppers, red, yellow or orange

⦁ 10 oz. or 12 oz. container cherry tomatoes

⦁ 2 garlic heads

⦁ 2 tbsp. plus 1/2 cup olive oil, separated

⦁ 1/4 cup fresh basil leaves

⦁ 1/4 tsp. red pepper flakes, or to taste

⦁ 1/4 cup shredded parmesan

⦁ Salt and pepper to taste

⦁ Garnish, basil leaves

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F and prepare a large lined baking sheet.

2. Cut bell peppers in half, removing seeds, core and membrane. Add to baking sheet face down.

3. Cut the top of the garlic head off to expose a small part of the garlic clove. Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Wrap garlic heads in aluminum foil and place on baking sheet.

4. Add tomatoes to baking sheet. Drizzle 2 tbsp olive oil and season all vegetables with salt and pepper.

5. Bake for 45-60 minutes, or until bell pepper has sunk in and getting charred marks.

6. Let vegetables cool. Remove garlic from aluminum. Add all contents to a blender. Combine with basil, 1/3 cup olive oil, red pepper flakes and salt and pepper to taste. Blend until smooth.

7. Toss or swirl with your favorite pasta. Top with shredded parmesan and basil.