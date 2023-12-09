Celebrating the holiday season at the Detroit Historical Museum

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — Hudson's Holidays returns to the Detroit Historical Museum.

The exhibit takes a look back at how the former Hudson's department store in downtown Detroit celebrated the holiday season. The display also includes a collection of the Hudson's iconic Santa Bears. collection. Free Holiday Sundays, which kicks off on December 10, are the perfect time to go and check it out.

To learn more about this exhibit and others, visit https://detroithistorical.org/detroit-historical-museum/events-calendar/events-listing.