Celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

DEARBORN, MI (WXYZ) — The Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation is celebrating the life and lasting legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during a weekend of reflection, learning and inspiration.

From January 17-19, visitors to the Dearborn museum can experience programs, performances and conversations that honor the enduring impact of Dr. King's words and the profound mark his leadership has left on the American story.

To learn more, visit https://www.thehenryford.org/current-events/calendar/martin-luther-king-day