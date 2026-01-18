Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

John Rous/AP
FILE - Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. addresses a capacity crowd from the pulpit at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., March 31, 1968. (AP Photo/John Rous)
DEARBORN, MI (WXYZ) — The Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation is celebrating the life and lasting legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during a weekend of reflection, learning and inspiration.

From January 17-19, visitors to the Dearborn museum can experience programs, performances and conversations that honor the enduring impact of Dr. King's words and the profound mark his leadership has left on the American story.

To learn more, visit https://www.thehenryford.org/current-events/calendar/martin-luther-king-day

