Celebrating the life & spirit of Nick "Gilly" Gilbert

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — On Saturday, July 18, friends, family and supporters will gather to celebrate the life and legacy of Nick "Gilly" Gilbert, son of billionaire businessman and philanthropist Dan Gilbert, on what would have been his 30th birthday.

Nick “Gilly” Gilbert passed on May 6th, 2023 due to complications with neurofibromatosis (NF) – a genetic disorder he was diagnosed with at infancy.

His immersive birthday celebration will transform 300 River Place in downtown Detroit into an unforgettable experience where celebration meets a shared commitment to advancing research for NF.

To learn more or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.nfxdetroit.org/nicks-world/