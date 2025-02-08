Celebrating the Year of the Snake at Briarwood Mall

ANN ARBOR, MICH (WXYZ) — You're invited to celebrate the year of the snake at Briarwood Mall.

The Lunar New Year event will be held on Saturday, February 8th from 12:00 p.m.- 4 p.m. Guests will enjoy a mall-wide dragon parade, performances in the the JCPenney Wing, and crafts in the Macy's Court.

Briarwood Mall, located at 100 Briarwood Cir in Ann Arbor, MI, opens at 10 a.m. The Dragon and Lion Parade will begin at noon. It will be followed by various live performances including martial arts, tai chi, waist drum dance, Chinese Folk Dance and Children's Chinese Folk Dances. This includes crafts and Chinese calligraphy in the Macy's Wing from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

To learn more about Briarwood Mall, visit https://www.simon.com/mall/briarwood-mall/news-and-events.