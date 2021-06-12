Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix returns to Belle Isle

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear returns to Belle Isle, June 11-13.

All ticketholders will once again be welcome in the paddock, where race teams and drivers prepare the cars that compete on the Raceway at Belle Isle Park circuit. The Grand Prix announced last week that several thousand more reserved grandstand tickets will be available to fans at this year’s event following the recent announcement by the State of Michigan that pandemic restrictions will be lifted for outdoor events, beginning in June.

Tickets are now available for online purchase only at www.DetroitGP.com/tickets [detroitgp.com]. With the new guidelines in place, Grand Prix organizers are opening up the Fifth Third Bank Paddock to all reserved grandstand ticketholders, as well as fans that purchase general admission tickets for race weekend.

Known as the “locker room of motorsports,” the paddock area provides the opportunity for Grand Prix attendees to get a peak at the garage areas and see the world-class NTT INDYCAR SERIES and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship teams that race at the event in their natural environment. “At the 2019 Detroit Grand Prix we opened up the Fifth Third Bank Paddock so all fans had the opportunity to get behind the scenes and closer to the action on Belle Isle,” said Michael Montri, President of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear. “We weren’t sure if we would have opportunity to provide that experience again this year, but with the new protocols announced last week, we are excited to safely welcome our fans back inside the paddock and give them the chance to feel the excitement of world-class racing here in the Motor City.”