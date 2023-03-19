Choco Town unwraps its candy-coated, immersive experience for a limited time at Oakland Mall

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Choco Town has unwrapped its candy-coated, immersive experience for a limited time at Oakland Mall (412 W. 14 Mile Rd.) in Troy, Michigan. The event will take place on the first floor of the mall, next to Hobby Lobby.

A Fever Original event, the sweet adventure is a chocolate-filled experience for those with a sweet tooth. It stimulates visitors' five senses as they explore an eye-popping chocolate village filled with delicious interactive elements along every step of the way.

The moment visitors embark on their choc-o-licious journey from Choco Town's main street and travel all the way to the town square, there are endless photo opportunities against mouthwatering backdrops and seemingly endless chocolate samples. The immersive experience also features taste-testing, games and other sweet surprises. And, of course, there will be lots and lots of chocolate to sample.

Adult tickets start at $25 and Child tickets start at $18. All ages are welcome - kids under 3 years old do not need a ticket. Minors under the age of 16 will not be allowed inside without a parent or guardian. Visits typically average 60 minutes.

To purchase tickets, please visit https://feverup.com/m/123684.