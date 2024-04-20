Chosen Infertility Group is thrilled to announce the opening of its grant process

WEST BLOOMFIELD, MICH (WXYZ) — Chosen Infertility Group is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support, resources, and financial assistance to individuals and couples facing infertility challenges. Through grants, education, and advocacy, Chosen Infertility Group strives to empower individuals to pursue their dreams of parenthood while offering compassionate support throughout their fertility journey.

The grant process is now open, and interested applicants are encouraged to visit the Chosen Infertility Group website to review eligibility criteria and submit their applications. The grants cover a variety of fertility and supporting treatments, including IVF, IUI, acupuncture, therapy, and surrogacy, ensuring that individuals have access to comprehensive support throughout their fertility journey.

Applications will be accepted starting April 1st, 2024 and will remain open until June 1st for Acupuncture, IUI & Therapy and September 1st for IVF and Surrogacy Grants. For more information about the grant process and eligibility requirements, visit choseninfertility.com.