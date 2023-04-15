Watch Now
About UsSeen On 7

Actions

Chris Plum to perform live at Bowlero Lanes and Lounge in Royak Oak

Chris Plum.jfif
Chris Plum Music
Chris Plum will be performing with his 8 piece ensemble on Sunday, April 16th, at Bowlero Lanes and Lounge in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Chris Plum.jfif
Posted at 6:10 AM, Apr 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-15 06:10:29-04

(WXYZ) — Detroit veteran indie rocker Chris Plum (Mood Elevator, Brendan Benson and the Wellfed Boys) embarks on a new adventure with his jazz album debut, The Small Hours.

The record finds Plum, a lifelong fan of mid-century nightclub jazz combos and crooners (as well as a show tune or ten), to have evolved into a genre-flexing songwriter and blue balladeer. Plum will be performing with his 8 piece ensemble Sunday, April 16th, at 3 p.m. at Bowlero Lanes and Lounge, 4209 Coolidge Hwy., Royal Oak, MI (48073). Admission is free. To learn more Plum, visit chrisplum.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!