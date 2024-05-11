Watch Now
Chris Plum to take center stage at Cliff Bells

Chris Plum Music
Posted at 6:15 AM, May 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-11 06:15:04-04

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — Detroit veteran indie rocker Chris Plum (Mood Elevator, Brendan Benson and the Wellfed Boys) embarks on a new adventure with his jazz album debut, The Small Hours.

The record finds Plum, a lifelong fan of mid-century nightclub jazz combos and crooners (as well as a show tune or ten), to have evolved into a genre-flexing songwriter and blue balladeer. Plum (chrisplum.com) will take center stage at Cliff Bells in Detroit on Saturday, May 11. To learn more or to reserve your seat, visit cliffbells.com.

