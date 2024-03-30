Cibo Detroit provides an unforgettable dining experience that will leave you wanting more

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — Cibo Modern Mediterranean, located in the Cambria Hotel Detroit Downtown, provides an unforgettable experience that will leave you wanting to come back again and again. The restaurant shares one of its yummy recipes below. Enjoy!

The Cibo experience includes live DJ performances every night, set the stage for a memorable and immersive culinary journey. To see the menu and/or to make your reservation, visit https://cibodetroit.com/.

Cacio e Pepe

(Serves 4)

Pasta Water:

3 Quarts Water

25 g Salt (about 3 Tablespoons)

Ingredients:

400 grams fresh pasta or 1 Pound dry pasta

12 oz pasta water, after the pasta is cooked

120 g Romano cheese, grated fine

1 g Cracked Black Pepper

Optional: 26 Grams Caviar

Method:

Combine your salt and water together in a pot that allows extra room for the pasta, Bring to a boil

Toast peppercorns in a small pan for a minute, till warm and aroma becomes more fragrant. Crack pepper with mortar or load into peppermill

Grate cheese with micro plane or grater, grate some extra cheese for finishing over the top of pasta

Add pasta to boiling water, cook till you reach desired texture

Pour off the necessary amount of pasta water and allow to cool to 150 F

Add Cheese and Cracked Pepper to the water and stir together till creamy

Add your drained pasta and stir together for about 15 seconds

Add the pan back to stove over a low heat just enough to bring some warmth back to the pasta, about 30 seconds. Stir constantly

If you wish to add butter, this is the point you would do that

Portion the pasta into the desired amount of portions

Sprinkle some extra cheese on top and place a small spoon of the Caviar on top of the Pasta