Cider in the City returns to Beacon Park

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Get ready for fresh hot cider, tasty caramel apples and all the pumpkin spice you could ask for, because Cider in the City [ciderinthecity.com] is returning to Beacon Park in downtown Detroit.

The final event for the fall 2021 season will be held on Saturday, October 30. The jam-packed event will run from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. and feature Halloween fun for the whole family as well as football-themed activities to celebrate the Michigan vs. Michigan State game.

The fall festivities completely transform the park and bring everything you’d find at a country orchard, to the heart of Detroit for everyone to enjoy and provides the perfect opportunity to throw on your flannel, pick out pumpkins, take a free horse-drawn hayride, enjoy make-and-take crafts, or play lawn games like cornhole, Jenga, foosball and Connect Four.

Food Trucks will be onsite and Lumen Detroit will be open, featuring its fall cocktails, craft beer and cider selections.

The event is free to attend. Beacon Park is located at 1903 Grand River Ave, Detroit, 48226.