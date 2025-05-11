City Bird + Nest offer last minute Mother's Day options

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — If you haven't picked up your Mother's Day gift(s) yet, it's not too late.

When it comes to celebrating Mom, not just any old grocery store card or gas station bundle of flowers will do. For those looking for non-generic gift and card ideas, City Bird + Nest has a variety of options. With cards ranging from funny to heartwarming, shoppers can find a unique, locally-made take on their Mother’s Day messages. They can also find a huge variety of gift options. The stores are also partnering with Coriander Kitchen & Farm to offer locally grown flower bouquets that will pair perfectly with any card or gift.

The shops are located side by side on West Canfield Street in Midtown Detroit.

To learn more about City Bird + Nest, visit https://www.citybirddetroit.com/?srsltid=AfmBOoqpX6nqRj0PNBQk8S2sf9eOMYf29qw8bogSoUhDbTeL5UX_4Nw7

and/or http://www.citybirddetroit.com/collections/nest