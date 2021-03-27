City of Detroit to host virtual job fair Monday

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The city of Detroit is preparing for the summer hiring season where crews are needed to fulfill duties in the ground maintenance division of the General Services Department.
The city is hosting a virtual career fair on Monday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. to start the hiring process. Ground maintenance crews are responsible for park and median maintenance among other key areas in the city. Positions are available now and start immediately. Residents and returning citizens are encouraged to apply. Also, available now are about 25 positions in the Alley Clean Up program.
A few other highlights:
Crew positions starting at $13
Supervisor, Foreman positions also available
Competitive Pay Rates up to $20, track to full-time for employees
Click here to submit an application.
Job fair Zoom link:
https://cityofdetroit.zoom.us/j/83841975030
Phone: 301-715-8592
Meeting ID: 838 4197 5030
Jobs phone number to call: (313) 378-6009 - Leave a message. Someone will return your call.