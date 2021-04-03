MADUSON HEIGHTS, MICH (WXYZ) — Looking for a custom design? Maybe just furniture restoration or upholstery?
Whatever your needs, Clark's Fabrication and Design Studio in Madison Heights can help.
To see what options are available or to get an estimate, visit www.clarksfabrication.com
Clark's Fabrication reimagines custom furniture from new and recycled materials
Posted at 5:39 AM, Apr 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-03 05:40:23-04
MADUSON HEIGHTS, MICH (WXYZ) — Looking for a custom design? Maybe just furniture restoration or upholstery?
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.