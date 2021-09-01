Watch
About UsSeen On 7

Actions

Classic Ferrari being raffled for breast cancer research

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 9:59 AM, Sep 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-01 09:59:12-04

(WXYZ) — A chance to drive off in a dream car and help find a cure for breast cancer. The Dynami Foundation is raffling off a 1997 Ferrari -- and tickets are available now. The Foundation is funding critical research into invasive lobular breast cancer.

Dynami founder Flora Migyanka and Sieglinde Espenshade, a sales consultant at Cauley Ferrari of Detroit in West Bloomfield -- the business supplying the car -- joined 7 Action News. They discussed the raffle, the car and the need for research funding.

The winner of the Ferrari will be revealed at Uncork for a Cure on Nov. 12. A total of 1,500 raffle tickets are available. For more information and to buy tickets, visit dynamifoundation.org.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Give a child a book and impact a life!