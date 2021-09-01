Classic Ferrari being raffled for breast cancer research

(WXYZ) — A chance to drive off in a dream car and help find a cure for breast cancer. The Dynami Foundation is raffling off a 1997 Ferrari -- and tickets are available now. The Foundation is funding critical research into invasive lobular breast cancer.

Dynami founder Flora Migyanka and Sieglinde Espenshade, a sales consultant at Cauley Ferrari of Detroit in West Bloomfield -- the business supplying the car -- joined 7 Action News. They discussed the raffle, the car and the need for research funding.

The winner of the Ferrari will be revealed at Uncork for a Cure on Nov. 12. A total of 1,500 raffle tickets are available. For more information and to buy tickets, visit dynamifoundation.org.