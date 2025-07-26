Co-owner of 6 Salon offers summer hair tips

ROYAL OAK, MI (WXYZ) — The co-owner 6 Salon offers tips for caring for your hair during the hot and humid Summer months.
1. Sun Protection:
Shield your hair: Just like your skin, your hair needs protection from the sun's harmful UV rays.
Cover up: Use hats, scarves, or hoods when spending extended time outdoors.
Use UV protection products: Apply hair products with UV filters (sprays, gels, or creams) before sun exposure.
2. Hydration:
Drink plenty of water: Staying hydrated helps keep hair moisturized from within.
Use moisturizing shampoos and conditioners: Opt for products designed to combat dryness and frizz.
Deep condition regularly: Use hair masks or deep conditioners weekly to replenish moisture and repair damage.
Consider hair oils: Apply lightweight oils like coconut oil to help seal in moisture, especially if your hair tends to be dry.
3. Minimize Heat Styling:
Air dry whenever possible: Allow your hair to dry naturally to avoid heat damage.
Use heat protectant: If you must use heat styling tools, apply a heat protectant product beforehand.
Lower heat settings: If using hot tools, opt for lower heat settings.
Limit the frequency: Try to reduce the number of times you use heat styling tools.
Other essential tips include:
Getting regular trims:
Trimming split ends helps prevent further damage and keeps hair looking healthy.
Consider protective hairstyles:
Braids, buns, and other styles that keep your hair contained can help minimize sun exposure and breakage.
Shampoo smart:
Avoid overwashing, which can strip your hair of its natural oils.
Rinse before swimming:
Wetting your hair with clean water before swimming in a pool or ocean can help prevent chlorine or saltwater from being absorbed as easily.
Use a leave-in conditioner
For more information on 6 Salon, visit sixsalon.com