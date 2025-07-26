Co-owner of 6 Salon offers summer hair tips

ROYAL OAK, MI (WXYZ) — The co-owner 6 Salon offers tips for caring for your hair during the hot and humid Summer months.

1. Sun Protection:

Shield your hair: Just like your skin, your hair needs protection from the sun's harmful UV rays.

Cover up: Use hats, scarves, or hoods when spending extended time outdoors.

Use UV protection products: Apply hair products with UV filters (sprays, gels, or creams) before sun exposure.

2. Hydration:

Drink plenty of water: Staying hydrated helps keep hair moisturized from within.

Use moisturizing shampoos and conditioners: Opt for products designed to combat dryness and frizz.

Deep condition regularly: Use hair masks or deep conditioners weekly to replenish moisture and repair damage.

Consider hair oils: Apply lightweight oils like coconut oil to help seal in moisture, especially if your hair tends to be dry.

3. Minimize Heat Styling:

Air dry whenever possible: Allow your hair to dry naturally to avoid heat damage.

Use heat protectant: If you must use heat styling tools, apply a heat protectant product beforehand.

Lower heat settings: If using hot tools, opt for lower heat settings.

Limit the frequency: Try to reduce the number of times you use heat styling tools.

Other essential tips include:

Getting regular trims:

Trimming split ends helps prevent further damage and keeps hair looking healthy.

Consider protective hairstyles:

Braids, buns, and other styles that keep your hair contained can help minimize sun exposure and breakage.

Shampoo smart:

Avoid overwashing, which can strip your hair of its natural oils.

Rinse before swimming:

Wetting your hair with clean water before swimming in a pool or ocean can help prevent chlorine or saltwater from being absorbed as easily.

Use a leave-in conditioner

For more information on 6 Salon, visit sixsalon.com