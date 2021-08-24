Comedian Don 'DC' Curry taking the stage at Eastern Market this weekend

(WXYZ) — Audiences know Don "DC" Curry from the "Friday" films and from appearances on TV shows like "Everybody Hates Chris" and "Grace under Fire." This weekend, he’s taking the stage for three shows in Detroit.

Curry joined 7 Action News to talk about what audiences can expect when he performs at Bert’s Warehouse Theatre in Eastern Market.

Bert’s Warehouse Theatre is at 2727 Russell Street in Detroit. Curry will be performing Friday at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 6 p.m. For tickets visit funnydetroit.com.