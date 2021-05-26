Comedian Michael Colyar bringing laughs to Bert's Theater at Eastern Market

(WXYZ) — Comedian Michael Colyar is known for movies like "House Party 3," for "Star Search" and for guest roles on TV shows like "Martin" and "Black-ish." Now, he's appearing live on stage in Detroit four times this weekend.

Colyar joined 7 Action News to talk about his career and what people can expect at Bert's Theater.

Bert's Theater is at 2727 Russell Street in Detroit's Eastern Market. Shows are Friday at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 6 p.m.

For tickets, visit funnydetroit.com.