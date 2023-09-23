Common Ground’s 49th Annual Birmingham Street Art Fair taking place this weekend

The Guild of Artists & Artisans [theguild.org] (The Guild) and Common Ground [commongroundhelps.org] are proud to present Common Ground’s 49th Annual Birmingham Street Art Fair.

Located in Birmingham’s beautiful Shain Park, this year’s event will take place Saturday and Sunday, September 23rd & 24th. Shain Park is centrally located in the heart of downtown Birmingham, near shops and restaurants, ample parking, and is a lovely setting for this annual event.

Common Ground’s Birmingham Street Art Fair includes approximately 100 jury-selected artists, featuring jewelry, ceramics, painting, glass, photography, fiber and more. The event is an annual fundraiser for Common Ground, a nonprofit organization that has been helping people in need for over 50 years. As an organization that exists to help move people from crisis to hope, Common Ground’s partnership with The Guild has proven that the Arts can bring vital awareness to human issues. The Guild recognizes the necessity for cultural enrichment as an issue that extends beyond access to the Arts and starts with a need to empower individuals to maximize their potential. The fair includes a silent auction tent filled with beautiful artwork to bid on which directly benefits Common Ground.

The event will feature many returning artists such as: painter, Glenna Adkins [glennaadkins.com] [Ft. Thomas, KY]; sculpture artists, Sharon & Bryant Tubbs [bryantktubbsmetalworks.com] [Ypsilanti, MI]; and jeweler, Kristine Bolhius [kristinebolhuis.com] [Ann Arbor, MI]. Some new artists to the show include: featured artist - painter, Peter Stolvort [peterstolvoort.com] [Chalfont, PA]; jeweler; Julia MacLachlan [calicometalsjewelry.com] [Traverse City, MI]; and digital artist, Petrus Martens [martensprintworks.com] [East Lansing, MI]. For more information and a complete list of participating artists visit BirminghamStreetArtFair.com [theguild.org]. In addition to high-quality art, there will be inspiring live music performances by students from Axis Music Academy [axismusic.com] and Mayflower Music [facebook.com], individual singer and songwriter Donatella Pompeo [iamdonatella.com] from Detroit, and more. Fairgoers can also enjoy food from several food vendors including: Mariliyn’s Detroit [marilynsdetroit.com], Frick’n Good Cookies [frickngoodcookies.com] and Tastes For You [tastesforyou.com].