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Community youth fashion showcase to be held June 27 in Inkster

One Child, One Block at a Time Foundation
One Child, One Block at a Time Foundation
Inkster youth.jfif
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INKSTER, MI (WXYZ) — From teen takeovers to safe spaces.

Inspired by the momentum of Detroit's Occupy the Summer initiative, the city of Inkster is creating safe spaces, positive engagement, mentorship, creativity and opportunities for its young people.

A youth fashion showcase will be held on Saturday, June 27, on the 26000 Block of Princeton Street in Inkster, Michigan. It's set to begin at 4 p.m. The goal of this event is to provide local youth with an opportunity to build confidence, discipline, teamwork, and self-expression through participation in a community fashion showcase.

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