Concours d’Elegance 2023 to be held September 23 in Detroit

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — What began as The Meadow Brook Concours d’Elegance in 1979 at Oakland University has since grown from a one-day show into an esteemed lifestyle event spanning the weekend.

In 2011, it moved to the grounds of the Inn at St. John’s and, over the next 10 years, was known as the Concours d’Elegance of America. Throughout all that time, our passion for hosting an event that truly celebrates the automobile has remained steadfast, and each year we continue our commitment to showcasing classic, rare and magnificent vehicles.

The Celebration of car culture is being held on the grounds of the Detroit Institute of Arts (5200 Woodward Ave.) in the heart of the Motor City. Attendees can also enjoy iconic Detroit food vendors, art and entertainment — all in the birthplace of the automobile.

To learn more, visit https://www.detroitconcours.com/.