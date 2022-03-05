Condado Tacos now open in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MICH (WXYZ) — Condado Tacos, the award-winning taco joint, specializing in unique tacos, margaritas and tequilas, will open its newest location in Ann Arbor, Michigan on March 3rd. The restaurant will be in downtown Ann Arbor, at 401 E. Liberty, very close by the University of Michigan Ann Arbor campus, and will be the company’s fourth Detroit metro location.

During Condado’s grand opening celebration in Ann Arbor, the first 100 guests in line at the restaurant on March 3rd will be awarded with a “Year of Yum”: one free taco every week for a whole year, and a Year of Yum Limited Edition T Shirt. All guests will receive a free taco with purchase and $5 Signature margaritas all day long. Doors will open at 11 a.m. following a ribbon cutting and confetti cannons.

The grand opening celebration will continue into the weekend. Guests who post to Instagram or Face-book using the hashtag #condadoannarbor will be entered to win a $1,000 Condado gift card. All guests who attend Opening Day and download the Condado Rewards App receive an additional free taco to be redeemed at a later date.

“The Condado Tacos team couldn’t be more excited to open our first restaurant in Ann Arbor, and bring crave-worthy tacos and margs to this artistic and vibrant community,” said Chris Artinian, President and Chief Executive Officer, Condado Tacos. “We often say Condado serves up ‘Enough Yum for Everyone’ and we feel that’s becoming truer in Michigan with the addition of our 30th restaurant in Ann Arbor next month, where our guests have embraced us since we first arrived there.”

Fresh, clean, craveable food drives the Condado menu and that’s evident in the items such as the mouth-watering Queso Blanco that blends cheese, cream and milk paired perfectly with house-made chips. Sig-nature taco suggestions including Lucy’s Fire and Blue Dream, both with secret shells, anchor a menu with innovative ingredients such as Korean BBQ pulled jackfruit and tequila lime steak, and our most re-cent Limited Time Offer The Kevin Taco. Condado has tacos for everyone, including vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options, ranging from $3.85 - $5.50. As a build-your-own taco concept, guests can top a variety of taco shells with their choice of proteins, toppings and sauces. Condado also features a full bar with a large assortment of 100 percent blue agave tequilas, and specialty margaritas like the Gran Clasico and our newest Limited Time Offer, the Spiced Pineapple Mezcalita.

Condado Tacos celebrates all of the communities they join by working with local artists to paint the walls of each restaurant with unique, street-art inspired murals – floor to ceiling. For the Ann Arbor location, Condado Tacos is serving up scenes featuring “University of Yum” -- a dynamic celebration of community, music, spirits, and college life that Ann Arbor features with the renowned University of Michigan and their Stamps School of Art & Design. In tribute to nearby Graffiti Alley, Condado Tacos has commissioned a local artist to paint our Server Alley.

A team of local Detroit and Ann Arbor artists – many extending their talents showcased at the Condado Tacos new Ann Arbor location – joined Condado artists in elaborate murals that fuse Condado’s signature characters with iconic scenes from Ann Arbor.

Condado Tacos Ann Arbor will be open Sunday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Satur-day from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. For additional information about the new location, please visit, Condado Ta-cos Locations.