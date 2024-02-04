Watch Now
About UsSeen On 7

Actions

Coping with dry eye disease

Eyes
Storyblocks
Eyes
Eyes
Eye
Posted at 5:45 AM, Feb 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-04 07:04:18-05

BERKLEY, MICH (WXYZ) — Recent studies estimate that nearly 30 million people in the U.S. suffer from dry eye disease (DED).

Dry eyes are common, chronic, and can lead to eye itching and discomfort, and changes or decrease in vision. Our eyes need normal tears to stay healthy and comfortable. DED is a condition where we do not produce enough tears, or we do not produce good quality tears to properly lubricate one or both eyes.

To learn more about dry eyes and how to treat them, visit Shanbom Eye Specialist in-person at 28747 Woodward Ave, Berkley, MI 48072), online at
shanbomeye.com,or call (248) 546-2133.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Exclusive stories all February long