Coping with Valentine's Day anxiety

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 11 at 4:06AM EST expiring February 11 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Saint Clair
SOUTHFIELD, MICH (WXYZ) - Valentine's Day is later this week.
And while many people will spend the day celebrating love, others will be trying to cope with a lot of emotion and anxiety. Ronnie Hormel from Birmingham Maple Clinic stopped by Broadcast House to offer a few ideas on things to do if you or someone you know is struggling.
