Cornerstone Community Financial is hosting a free, community-wide Shred Day event on April 12

TROY, MICH (WXYZ) — Cornerstone Community Financial is hosting a community-wide Shred Day event on Saturday, April 12.

The free event is taking place from 9 a.m. until noon at the Troy Family Aquatic Center (3425 Civic Center Drive). Drivers can pull into designated lanes to have their documents shredded on-site. There will be a limit of 3 boxes or bags per car, and no plastic bags will be accepted.

CCFCU will also be accepting pet supply donations for Michigan Humane Animal Rescue during the event.

