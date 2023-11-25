COTS gearing up for GivingTuesday

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — GivingTuesday takes place every year on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. The global generosity movement is dedicated to unleashing the power of radical generosity.

On this day, non-profits are counting on metro Detroiters to help them give back to the local community through donations. It is also an opportunity for these organizations to get their name out there and kick-start future campaigns.

The the Metro Detroit accepting donations includes COTS Peggy's place. Items will be accepted from 10am until 6pm this Tuesday, November 28, at The Detroit PAL Recreation Center (6945 Wagner) in Detroit. Among the much needed items include diapers, towels and washcloths, twin sheet sets, socks, pajamas, toiletries and toys for Christmas.

To find additional donation opportunities, visit sharedetroit.org.