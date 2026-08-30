Council Re|Sale gears up for annual Fall Showcase fashion extravaganza

BERKLEY, MICH (WXYZ) — Council Re|Sale, one of the oldest resale shops in metro Detroit, will be holding its annual Fall Showcase fashion extravaganza on Sunday August 30 from noon to 4:30 p.m.

This year’s event will feature designer and high-end brands of clothing and accessories for men, women and children, including day wear, evening wear, jackets and coats, shoes and handbags.

Council Re|Sale is located at 3297 W. 12 Mile Road, in Berkley.

For more information on Council Re|Sale go to www.councilresale.net. For more information on the National Council of Jewish Women, Michigan go to www.ncjwmi.org.